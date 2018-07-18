Travellers arrive in Daventry after leaving cricket ground

The group of travellers who had been pitched up at Barby Cricket Club are now in Daventry.

Police received notice of the travellers arriving at Scythe Road in Lang Farm and the county council's Coutywide Traveller Unit are preparing to issue a notice.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council, on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit, (CTU) said: “We have been made aware of an unauthorised encampment of 11 caravans on Lang Farm in Daventry.

"An assessment is being carried out today, with a view to issuing direction for the encampment to vacate the area."