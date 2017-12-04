TRAVEL UPDATE: Falling object from freight train was cause of delays on London Midland service

Window damage caused by falling objects from a passing train has caused delays to London Midland train services between Northampton and Birmingham.

The 12:45 from Northampton to Birmingham New Street was struck by loose objects from a freight train, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Windows were damaged and the train had to be halted because it needs to be examined.

No injuries are being reported.

A spokesperson said: "We are trying to get bus services to Rugby, Northampton and Milton Keynes."

The spokesperson added the issue with the damaged train was likely to clear by 15:30, but that passengers should expect minor delays after due to train congestion on the railway track.