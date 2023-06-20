News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Woman in her 90s freed from car after three vehicle collision in Northamptonshire village

The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST

A woman in her 90s had to be freed from her car after a collision in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in Main Road, Crick just before 11am today (Tuesday June 20) when emergency services were called to the scene.

The collision involved three vehicles, including one that flipped upside down. One woman has been taken to hospital.

The incident happened in Main Road, Crick.The incident happened in Main Road, Crick.
The incident happened in Main Road, Crick.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 10.47am today, June 20, the force received a report of a collision in Main Road, Crick.

"Officers attended, alongside fire and ambulance colleagues.

"The collision involved three vehicles – a Peugeot 207, Honda Civic, and Nissan Note.

"One casualty, a woman in her 90s, was freed from a vehicle and taken to hospital for assessment.”

Police officers remain on the scene.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Police