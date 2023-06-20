Woman in her 90s freed from car after three vehicle collision in Northamptonshire village

A woman in her 90s had to be freed from her car after a collision in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in Main Road, Crick just before 11am today (Tuesday June 20) when emergency services were called to the scene.

The collision involved three vehicles, including one that flipped upside down. One woman has been taken to hospital.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 10.47am today, June 20, the force received a report of a collision in Main Road, Crick.

"Officers attended, alongside fire and ambulance colleagues.

"The collision involved three vehicles – a Peugeot 207, Honda Civic, and Nissan Note.

"One casualty, a woman in her 90s, was freed from a vehicle and taken to hospital for assessment.”