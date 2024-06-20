Weekend closures on the M1 in Northamptonshire for essential works to begin
National Highways is carrying out the roadworks to “protect” Crick bridge, at junction 18 of the motorway.
The works will see two weekend closures on each side of the carriageway, starting next week.
The roads authority said: “National Highways will plane off the existing road surface, remove and replace the waterproofing system and then resurface the carriageway over four weekends.
“The work is vital to prevent water leaking on to the bridge decks which if left undone could result in damage to the road surface or the steel reinforcement inside.
“To carry out the work in the shortest possible time and minimise disruption to road users, local residents and businesses, including the neighbouring Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) the work will be carried out under four weekend closures, in one direction at a time.”
The northbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm on Friday June 21 until 6am on Monday June 24 and at the same times the following weekend: Friday June 28 until Monday July 1.
The southbound carriageway will then be closed from 8pm on Friday July 19 until 6am on Monday July 22 and at the same times the following weekend: Friday July 26 until Monday July 29.
During all closures traffic will follow a short diversion up and over the junction using the exit and entry slip roads. However National Highways say delays are still expected so road users are urged to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes.