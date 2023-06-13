News you can trust since 1869
Van driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after early morning collision on M1 near Northampton

The incident was a single vehicle collision, according to police
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST

A van driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened at around 5.30am this morning (June 13) near to Northampton services between Junction 15a and Junction 16 on the northbound carriageway.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of the collision, which involved a single vehicle colliding with the central reservation at 5.30am this morning (June 13).

The M1 remains closed near Northampton this morning (Tuesday June 13).
The M1 remains closed near Northampton this morning (Tuesday June 13).
"The collision, which involved a white VW Caddy van, occurred on the northbound carriageway of the M1, near to the services between Junction 15a and Junction 16.

"The driver has been taken to the University Coventry Hospital at Walsgrave with serious injuries.”

There are still delays of up to 90 minutes and queues of six miles, as the road remains closed, according to National Highways. Traffic is being diverted off at the exit slip road and back on at the entry slip road. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

More to follow.

