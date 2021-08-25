Urgent witness appeal after person dies in crash involving pedestrian and vehicle on M1 near Northampton

A person has died after a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the M1 near Northampton this morning (Wednesday, August 25).

Northamptonshire Police received a report that a pedestrian had been struck between junctions 16 and 15a on the motorway's southbound carriageway at around 5.10am.

The force is urgently appealing for anyone who may have seen a pedestrian walking along the carriageway earlier today to make contact.

Northamptonshire Police.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who was travelling on this stretch of the M1 to check their dashcam footage to see whether they have unknowingly captured the incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or police on 101, quoting reference number 30 of August 25.