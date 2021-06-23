Two vehicle-smash blocks one lane on M1 near Northampton

One lane is blocked on te M1 at Junction 15A on Wednesday morning

Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys during Wednesday's rush hour following after a smash on the M1 near Northampton.

Highways England say lane one of three is blocked at the junction 15A northbound exit slip due to a collision involving a car and van.

The northbound entry slip has been closed for recovery work.

Traffic is tailing back on the A43 heading towards the M1 and also on the A45 at junction 15 as drivers struggled to join the motorway.