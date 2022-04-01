Two lanes closed and rush-hour queues on M1 southbound between Northampton and Milton Keynes

There are queues on the M1 southbound following a crash between Northampton and MK early on Friday

Two lanes are closed southbound on the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes following a crash on Friday morning (April 1).

Details are still sparse but National Highways said at 7am that traffic is reduced to one lane past the scene between junction 15 and junction 14, close to Newport Pagnell Services.