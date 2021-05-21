Trains chaos to last into weekend after day of delays and cancellations at Northampton

Engineers are battling to fix signal failure on the line between Northampton and London Euston

Rail passengers are being warned of major disruption to trains in and out of Northampton over the weekend.

Signals failed on the line to London Euston, causing chaos for those trying to get home on Friday evening with many services delayed by up to 90 minutes or cancelled.

Managers had to restrict access to Milton Keynes Central station as the concourse became overcrowded.

More London Northwestern Railway services are expected to be able to run in and out of London Euston on Saturday, but still fewer than usual.

Anyone planning to travel by rail between London Euston and Milton Keynes this weekend (May 22 and 22) is advised to check National Rail Enquiries for up-todate information before setting off.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers that we’re unable to give them the train service they deserve today.

"Our engineers are working as fast as they can to fix the damage to signals – the traffic lights of the railway – at Milton Keynes.

"Fewer trains than usual will be running over the weekend so I’d urge anyone planning to travel on the West Coast main line to please check National Rail Enquiries so they know what to expect.”

Lawrence Bowman, London Northwestern's customer experience director, added: “I would like to thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail work to fix the signalling issues currently affecting services to and from London Euston.