Train strikes to hit Northampton passengers on six of first nine days in October
London Northwestern Railway warns passengers to plan ahead and only travel if absolutely necessary
Train bosses are warning passengers to plan ahead and only travel if absolutely necessary after confirming rail strikes will hit services from Northampton on six of the first nine days in October.
London Northwestern Railway says no trains will run on Saturday (October 1) or Wednesday (October 5) as members of three rail unions stage industrial action.
A skeleton service will operate on October 8 when the RMT union stages its latest 24-hour walkout.
Morning services will be also impacted following all three strike days due to trains being in the incorrect place overnight.
Customer experience director, Jonny Wiseman, said: “It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys will continue to be affected on three more days of industrial action in October.
“Customers holding purchased tickets can travel on alternative days or they will be entitled to a refund.”
Two trains an hour will run between Northampton and London Euston 7.30am to 6.30pm on October 8.
There will also be one train an hour between Northampton and Coventry, calling at Long Buckby, with road transport to Birmingham.
RMT's action involves 40,000 members at Network Rail and 15 train operating companies — including London Northwestern and also East Midlands Railway, which runs services from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.
Further action by depot workers who are members of the Unite union will impact East Midlands Railway trains to London St Pancras on Thursday (October 6) and Friday (October 7).
Rail unions are calling for a first pay rise since 2019 but the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, is offering a below-inflation deal tied to modernistation.
RMT General secretary Mick Lynch said that it was “encouraging” that new Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union.
But he added: “As no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.”
Andrew Haines Network Rail chief executive said: “We want to give our employees a decent pay rise.
“It isn’t fair to ask taxpayers or passengers to fund this so we must fund it ourselves, which is achievable if the unions work with us to modernise and run the railway more efficiently.”