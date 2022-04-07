Rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations at Northampton on Thursday (April 7) due to a combination of safety and signalling problems.

Damage to overhead wires at Birmingham New Street on Wednesday means fewer trains are able to run north of Northampton.

And safety inspections of track between Rugby and Milton Keynes has led to more hold-ups for passengers travelling from London Euston.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations at Northampton on Thursday