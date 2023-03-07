Railway passengers are advised to check before they travel next week as industrial action will affect stations in Northamptonshire.

Union members of RMT, which represents 14 train operators, will strike on Thursday (March 16) and Saturday (March 18).

East Midlands Railway (EMR) - responsible for Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby stations - says there will be a reduced service on March 16. The firm does not yet have timetable details for March 18, but services will be “significantly impacted”.

London Northwestern Railway - responsible for Northampton and Long Buckby - says a limited timetable will be in operation on March 16. Timetable details for March 18 are yet to be confirmed.

Both are advising passengers to only travel if “absolutely necessary”.

What the union has said about the strikes

The union is seeking an unconditional offer from rail operators and Network Rail, as it says talks following previous strikes resulted in offers that “did not meet the needs of members on pay, job security or working conditions”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the Government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security.

"Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.

"The Government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies.

"However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban.

"Ministers cannot continue to sit on their hands hoping this dispute will go away as our members are fully prepared to fight tooth and nail for a negotiated settlement in the months ahead."

What passengers can expect

EMR says it has been working on contingency plans to provide as many services as possible but the opening hours of the railway and the number of services it can operate will be significantly reduced.

Services will only operate between 07.30am and 6.30pm and customers are asked to only travel by rail if “absolutely necessary”. One train per hour will run between Corby and London.

If customers need to travel, they are asked to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey. This includes the day after the strike, as knock-on effects will impact early services on Friday (March 17).

Will Rogers managing director for EMR said: "We are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary on days affected by industrial action.

"At present we only have details of services for Thursday. Customers who need to travel on Saturday should check our website where the information will be shared once plans have been approved."

London Northwestern Railway says on its website: “A limited timetable will be in operation across the rail network on Thursday March 16, 2023. During this time, fewer services will be running, and some routes will not be served.

“As a result of the above you’re advised to only travel if necessary during this time.”

One train per hour will run from Birmingham to Northampton and two trains per hour from Northampton to London.

