Traffic crawling on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes after lorry sheds its load

Traffic is crawling southbound on the M1 on Tuesday lunchtime

Traffic on the M1 heading towards Milton Keynes from Northampton is facing delays of up to 50 minutes on Monday lunchtime (November 8) after a lorry shed its load.

Tailbacks are stretching from the site of the spill near junction 14 all the way back to the Northampton turnoff at junction 15.

A National Highways spokesman confirmed at just after 1pm that two lanes have been closed with nearly five miles of congestion, adding: "Thames Valley Police and maintainence crews are at the scene but congestion is building quickly and drivers are advised to find an alternative route if they can."