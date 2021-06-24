Traffic crawling for NINE MILES on M1 in Northamptonshire
Broken down vehicle near Northampton Services causing major delays
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 7:27 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 7:30 am
Traffic is crawling southbound for around NINE MILES on the M1 in Northamptonshire on Thursday morning.
Highways England reported a broken down vehicle blocking the inside lane near Northampton Services at Junction 15A shortly before 7am.
By 7.20am traffic sensors were showing queues back to the Watford Gap services near to junction 17.
A spokesman for the agency said it expects the motorway to be cleared by 8am but warns it could take a while longer for the congestion to ease.