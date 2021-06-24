Traffic crawling for NINE MILES on M1 in Northamptonshire

This was the scene on the M1 in Northamptonshire just after 7am on Thursday

Traffic is crawling southbound for around NINE MILES on the M1 in Northamptonshire on Thursday morning.

Highways England reported a broken down vehicle blocking the inside lane near Northampton Services at Junction 15A shortly before 7am.

By 7.20am traffic sensors were showing queues back to the Watford Gap services near to junction 17.