'Tornado' hits Northamptonshire: Roads closed, trees knocked over and trains delayed after heavy winds and rain

A 'tornado' hit Northamptonshire this morning (Sunday, October 31), causing damage and widespread disruption to roads and trains with residents advised to stay at home unless essential.

Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway trains between Northamptonshire and the capital have been affected by the storm, with people advised not to travel.

The A14 was shut westbound from junction 10 for the A6 Burton Latimer to junction nine for the A509 Kettering but has since reopened.

While Northamptonshire Police has tweeted a long list of roads where they have received reports of fallen trees, including the A5, A43 and A508.

"Northamptonshire Police are currently receiving a high number of calls due to the adverse weather conditions, especially with trees falling blocking roads etc," the force wrote.

"At this busy time please only call 999 in an emergency. Thank you."

Reverend Richard Coles is among the people to take to social media to share the destruction caused by the adverse weather and describe it as a 'tornado'.

A blown-over fence and wheelie bin in Wellingborough

Many Twitter users have shared photos and videos of the 'tornado' as well as the debris left behind, including trees, walls, fences, gazebos and even a trampoline.

Rev Coles tweeted: "We were just praying for the COP26 conference in church when we were hit by what I can only describe as a tornado, which took out a number of trees including this pre Conquest yew."

The London Northwestern Railway line is blocked at Northampton due to damage to the overhead electric wires and a fault with the signalling system between Northampton and London Euston.

While all Avanti West Coast lines are blocked between Rugby and Milton Keynes Central due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires.

A fallen tree in Semilong came very close to hitting the houses. Photo: Claire Reilly

There is also damage to the overhead wires at Kettering so East Midlands Railway is unable to run trains between Corby and London on the Connect route and significant delays will affect trains between the capital and Kettering on the Intercity route.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “We've had multiple calls so far today about weather-related incidents - before you go out please consider if your journey is essential.

”If it’s not, our advice is to remain at home and off the roads, and please only call 999 in an emergency, such as where life is at risk. Thanks.

”We'd also like to say a big thanks to all those from our farming and rural communities who have helped with clearing roads and removing fallen trees, proper community effort and much appreciated. Thank you.”

A collapsed wall in Corby. Photo: Dan Abbott

The full list of roads with downed trees reported to police:

- A5, four trees down between Pattishall and Weedon

- Eastcote Rd, Towcester

- A4500 near The Worlds End pub

- Billing Road, Brafield on the Green

- Castle Ashby

- Road between Rothersthorpe and Kislingbury.

- Station Road, Brackley

- Main Street, Towcester

- A43 Kettering Road, near Walgrave

- A508 Church Lane and Hanging Houghton

- St Andrews Road, Semilong, Northampton

- Wellingborough Road, near to Ecton Brook, Northampton

- Park Avenue North, Northampton

- Billing Road, Northampton

- Nobottle Road, Northampton

- Harlestone Road, Northampton

- Brafield Road, Cogenhoe

- Northampton Road, Roade

- Higham Road, Burton Latimer

- Niort Way, Wellingborough

- Harrowden Road, Wellingborough

- Sywell Road, Wellingborough

- Kilborn Close, Wellingborough

- Windmill Avenue, Kettering