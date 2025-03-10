Three people were taken to hospital after a serious collision, which closed part of the A5 in Northamptonshire for six hours.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 12.50pm on Saturday (March 8) on the southbound carriageway of the A5, between the A361, for Kilsby, and Watford Gap.

Police have confirmed the incident involved two vehicles and three people were taken to hospital. A spokeswoman also added that there is not believed to be any life threatening injuries.

A diversion was in place for drivers, while emergency services, including the fire service dealt with the incident. The road reopened at around 7pm.