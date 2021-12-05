Met Office weather warnings predict damaging winds across Northamptonshire on Tuesday

Met Office experts say high winds are set to batter Northamptonshire for the third time in just over a month.

Forecasters' latest yellow weather warning is for Tuesday (December 7) with an area of low pressure — now named Storm Barra — heavy rain and damaging gusts up to 50mph.

The latest alert, issued on Sunday morning, covers most of England including the whole of Northamptonshire for a period from 9am until midnight although local forecasts predict the worst of the weather between 3pm and around 7.30pm.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin warned: "We are keeping our eyes on developments in the Atlantic with the potential for very strong winds and heavy rain.

"During the second half of Monday a very vicious system develops and will move closer to the UK by Tuesday.

"There is some uncertainty about it's exact location, it could be further north or further sound with slightly different intensification.

"But it is very likely will see strong winds through the middle part of the week and some heavy rain as well."

Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely.

Terryfing winds wreaked havoc across Northamptonshire on Halloween, blowing down trees and sending fence panels and roof tiles flying, with many convinced a tornado had struck.

Storm Arwen gave the county another battering, but caused less damage, last weekend.