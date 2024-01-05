A 24-hour-a-day, 50mph speed limit will be imposed on the A45

A section of the A45 in Northamptonshire is set to close overnight for 14 weeks later this month.

National Highways has announced the two-and-a-half month closure, which also comes with a 50mph speed limit when the road is open.

A further five-night closure of an M1 slip road will also take place this month.

Junction 18 slip roads on the M1 and a section of the A45 will be closed in Northamptonshire for a number of nights in January.

One carriageway of A45 will be closed from junction 15 of the M1 to the Wilby Way roundabout at Wellingborough, which links to the A509. There will also be a 50mph speed restrictions on the dual carriageway 24 hours a day for the length of the closure.

From Monday (January 8) until Wednesday January 31, Monday to Friday, the eastbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm until 6am.

From Thursday February 1 until Monday February 26, Monday to Friday, the westbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm until 6am.

The closure is to enable National Highways to carry out safety fence survey and repair works, kerb installation, resurfacing, bridge and general maintenance works.

The roads authority says there will be local diversions in place, as well as diversion routes using the M1, A5123, A5076, A509 and the A428.

Works will continue until March 2, but no carriageway closures will be in place.

National Highways is also looking to carry out central reservation works soon as well, however these have not yet been confirmed.

The southbound slip road at junction 18 of the M1, for Crick, will be closed overnight from January 22 for five nights, in order for survey works to be carried out. The closure will take place from 8pm until 6am. The works are expected to finish at 6am on January 27.

National Highways says a diversion route via the M1 junction 16 will be signed for drivers.