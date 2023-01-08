Serious collision which shut A5 in Northamptonshire was fatal, police confirm
The road was closed for nearly seven hours
A person has died following a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire, police confirm.
The A5 was closed in both directions near Potterspury between the A43 (for Towcester) and the A422/A508 (for Old Stratford) from around 7.30pm on Saturday (January 7) to around 2.15am on Sunday (January 8).
Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit has now confirmed that someone died as a result of the collision, which happened between a red Kia and an orange and white Mercedes box van.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or CCTV of the incident, which they say happened at around 7.25pm.
If anyone has information about the collision, they are urged to call Drivewatch on 0800 174615, quoting incident number: 460.