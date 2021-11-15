Traffic is crawling with two lanes closed on the M1 heading towards Northampton on Monday morning

Traffic is crawling on the M1 heading towards Northampton on Monday morning (November 15) following a rush-hour smash.

Two lanes are reported to be blocked following the collision between a car and a lorry southbound near junction 16 for Daventry at around 8am.

National Highways said queues of up to 40 minutes built quickly and warned it could take until 11am to clear congestion.

Sensors showed vehicles tailing back around ten miles to junction 18 for Crick.