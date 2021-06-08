Rush-hour crash blocking fast lane on M1 near Northampton
Drivers warned to expect delays
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 8:20 am
A crash has blocked one lane on the M1 near Northampton during Tuesday's morning rush hour.
Highways England says lane three is closed on the southbound carriageway and are warning drivers to expect delays between Northampton Services and junction 15.
Tailbacks are also building on the A43 as traffic struggles to join the motorway.
A Highways England spokesman said at 8am: "Our traffic officers are currently at scene and recovery is on the way but .congestion building on the approach."