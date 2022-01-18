Roadworks: When drivers might need to steer clear of the M1, A45, A5 and A43 this week

Overnight closures across West Northamptonshire

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 7:38 am

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire have 28 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week — And one is expected to cause delays of up to half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 16 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A43, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Towcester, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Main roads could be closed in West Northamptonshire this week

■ M1, from 8.30am January 12 to 3.30pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

■ M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am February 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

■ A5, from 8pm January 4 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Kilsby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by WPD.

■ A45, from 7am January 15 to 7pm February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 eastbound, Wootton to Queen Eleanor Interchange, carriageway closure due to works on behalf of H.W Martin.

■ M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 1 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

■ M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, May 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

■ A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

■ M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

■ A43, from 9am January 17 to 3.30pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Whitfield to Brackley, diversion route due to works on behalf of Northamptonshire Highways.

■ A43, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 eastbound and westbound, Baynards Green to Barley Mow, Lane closure due to survey works.

■ M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 20, Lane closures due to barrier improvement works.

■ A43, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

■ A5, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Lutterworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

■ A5, from 7am to 10am on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Lilbourne, temporary traffic signals for works by BT.

■ A45, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 westbound, Barnes Meadow, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

■ A43, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A43 southbound, Brackley, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

■ A45, from 8pm January 24 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Earls Barton, slip road closures with a diversion route and lane closure due to routine maintenance works.

■ M40, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M40 southbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via Highways England Network.

■ A5, from 10pm January 24 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Crick to Gibbett, diversion route due to works on county council network.

■ M1, from 8pm January 26 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 18, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent NRTS.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

A43Smart MotorwaysA45West Northamptonshire