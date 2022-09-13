Roadworks: M1, A45, A5 and A43 closures in and around Northampton, Towcester and Daventry

Motorists have 40 road closures to watch out for on the National Highways network across West Northamptonshire this week — with delays of up to half-an-hour on the cards.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 18 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A45, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound, Great Billing, exit slip road lane closure for works by Anglian Water.

Drivers are warned to be aware of a number of closures on main routes through West Northamptonshire this week

• A14, from 1pm September 3 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound, junction 19 (M1) to junction 13, carriageway, Lay-By, slip roads and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A5, from 6.09pm September 6 to 4.30pm September 12, moderate delays (10-30 mins): A5 Potterspury, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A14, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 14, moderate delays (10-30 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction1 to junction 3, entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures due to electrical works, diversion route on National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 5pm September 16 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A14, from 8pm September 9 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 19 to between, junction 20 to junction 21, slip road and lane closures to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local highway network.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm July 25 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Brackley, carriageway, lay by and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes, speed restriction and diversion route due to construction works (Smart Motorways), diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

■ Another 21 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A14, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of HW Martin.

• A5, from 8pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• A14, from 8pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 southbound, Weston Favell to Barnes Meadow exit slip road, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8am September 15 to 4pm September 28, moderate delays (10-30 mins): A5 Pattishall to Stowhill, diversion route for works being undertaken by Gigaclear.

• A45, from 8pm September 15 to 5am September 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound, Barnes Meadow, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Kilsby to Buckby Wharf, traffic signals and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm September 17 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 westbound, junction 2 to Catthorpe, carriageway and layby closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound, Wood Burcote, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 10, entry slip road closure for maintenance work, diversion via National Highways network.

• M1, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A5, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Kilsby to Buckby Wharf, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound, Silverstone to Towcester, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm September 19 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 20, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• A14, from 8pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A43, from 8am September 21 to 6pm September 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Oxford road roundabout to Syersham, diversion route for developer works.

• M1, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A5, from 1pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Magna park Roundabout to Gibbett Hill Roundabout, carriageway closure and layby closures due to maintenance works.