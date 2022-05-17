Motorists have 31 road closures to watch out for in and around Northampton, Daventry and Towcester on the National Highways network this week.

Five of them are expected to cause moderate delays with waits of between 10 minutes and half-an-hour. This latest works list, with notes from National Highways, shows 14 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8.30am May 13 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, hard shoulder closures due to maintenance works.

National Highways manages the major road network across the UK including the M1, A5, A43 and A5 in West Northamptonshire

• A43, from 1pm May 12 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, slip road, layby and lane closures with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am July 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart motorways).

■ Another further 17 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Wootton, diversion route due to works on county council network.

• M1, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway.

• A5, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 southbound, Magna Park to Cotesbach, Lane closure with 24/7 layby closure for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 25, moderate delays (10-30 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), carriageway, lane closures and layby closures due to reconstruction works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm May 17 to 5am May 18, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 16 to Watford Gap Services, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 18, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm May 18 to 3am May 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 18 to junction 17, mobile lane closure due to works on behalf of Capita.

• A45, from 8pm May 19 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, Barnes Meadow to Weston Favell, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Long Buckby, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• M40, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to surveys.

• A5, from 7am to 3pm on May 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• M40, from 9.30pm May 23 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm May 24 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works, .

• A43, from 8pm May 26 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 27 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 27 to 6am May 28, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure due to maintenance work.