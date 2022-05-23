Roadworks: Closures on the M1, A45, A43 and A5 in and around Northampton, Towcester and Daventry this week

Here are 24 road closures for motorists — avoid on major roads in and around Northampton, Daventry and Towcester this week.

Five of them on the National HIghways network are expected — cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 14 closures already in place are expected — carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm May 16 — 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 southbound, Magna Park — Cotesbach, Lane closure with 24/7 layby closure for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm May 16 — 6am June 25, moderate delays (10 — 30 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester — junction 15a (M1), carriageway, lane closures and layby closures due — reconstruction works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 — 6am July 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch — junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due — carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 — 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT — Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 — 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due — works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 — midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch — junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due — bridge repairs.

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 — junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due — construction works (Smart Motorways), diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell — junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due — construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 — junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due — construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due — construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due — construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 — junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due — construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a — junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due — construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 — 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due — construction works (Smart Motorways).

■ Another 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M40, from 9.30pm May 23 — 6am May 24, moderate delays (10 — 30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road closure for maintenance, diversion via National Highways Network.

• M40, from 9pm May 24 — 6am May 25, moderate delays (10 — 30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 — junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance works, .

• A43, from 8pm May 26 — 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester — junction 15a (M1), Lane closure due — maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm May 27 — 6am May 28, moderate delays (10 — 30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 — junction 10, Lane closure due — maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm May 27 — 6am May 28, moderate delays (10 — 30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 — junction 11, Lane closure due — maintenance work.

• A14, from 8pm June 6 — 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, Welford — Rothwell, exit and entry slip road closures with diversion route for work on local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm June 6 — 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 — junction 11, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm June 6 — 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works by Gigaclear.

• M40, from 9pm June 6 — 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 — junction 10, Lane closures for inspection works.

