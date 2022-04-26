Roads closed: Dozens for drivers to watch out for in and around Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

Drivers in and around West Northamptonshire will have 32 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week — and one is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows 19 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 4am April 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 southbound, Old Stratford Roundabout, lane closure for works by Gigaclear.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of roads will be affected by closures across West Northamptonshire this week

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 4am April 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound, junction with Stony Stratford Roundabout. Works under lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A5, from 1pm April 22 to 4.30pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Upper Stowe, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 4am May 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, Naseby to Rothwell, Layby, slip roads and lane closures with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

■ Another 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 17 to junction 16, Lane closure due to technology works.

• M40, from 9pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 10pm April 25 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a , Lane closures due works by Network Rail.

• M1, from 8pm April 26 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 20 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, Queen Eleanor roundabout to Barnes meadow roundabout, slip road and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work.

• M40, from 10pm April 27 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, Watford Gap Services to junction 17, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm April 29 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Catthorpe to Lilbourne, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 M1, junction 18 roundabout, Narrow lanes for sign works.

• A5, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound, Lutterworth, Lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of WPD.

• A5, from 8pm May 6 to 5am May 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Fosters Booth, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 7am to 3pm on May 8, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A43, from 8pm May 8 to 5am May 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound, Evenley, Lane closure and diversion route due to maintenance works.