Road works: Upcoming closures affecting M1, A45, A5 and A43 in and around Northampton, Towcester and Daventry

Drivers are warned to be aware of a number of closures on main routes through West Northamptonshire this week

Motorists have 31 road closures to watch out for on the National Highways network across West Northamptonshire this week — but the news isn't all bad with only slight delays, of less than 10 minutes expected.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 18 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Lilbourne, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Pattishall, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• A43, from 8am June 16 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, between Brackley and Towcester, carriageway closures, lane closures and event signage for an event at Silverstone.

• A5, from 8am June 16 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Old Stratford, temporary event signing for an event at Silverstone.

• M40, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for communication works.

• M40, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for communication works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A5, from 9am June 27 to 4pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes, speed restriction and diversion route due to construction works (Smart Motorways), diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

■ Another 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5/M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1), Lane closures due to works being undertaken on county council network, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm July 7 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound, Brackley, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A5, from 9pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8am to 4pm on July 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Long Buckby, traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 9am to 4pm on July 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Pulerspury, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of WPD.

• A14, from 8am to 6pm on July 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, diversion route for works being undertaken on behalf of Northants Highways.

• M1, from 8pm July 11 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 15a, traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of WPD.

• M1, from 8am July 12 to 4.30pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9.30pm July 12 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm July 14 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 DIRFT, Narrow lanes due to works being undertaken on behalf of Phoenix TM.

• A14, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound, Kelmarsh, Lane closure for inspection works.