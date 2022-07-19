Road works: This week's closures on M1, A45, A5 and A43 in and around Northampton, Towcester and Daventry

Drivers have 35 road closures to avoid on the National Highways network across West Northamptonshire this week. This latest works list shows 18 closures already in place are expected to continue affecting journeys:

• A5, from 9.30am July 14 to 4.30pm July 18, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, Footway working for works being undertaken on behalf of Swish Fibre.

• A5, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5/M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 (M1), Lane closures due to works being undertaken on county council network, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.



• A5, from 9am June 27 to 4pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am July 12 to 4.30pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm July 8 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15a to junction 19, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 5pm July 26 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes, speed restriction and diversion route due to construction works (SMART Motorways), diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ Another 18 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A14, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound, Kelmarsh, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A5, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcetser, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A43, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Ardley to Brackley, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 10pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken by Anglian Water.

• A14, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 westbound, Clay Coton, Lane closure for survey works.

• A14, from 1pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound, Cold Ashby, Lay-by and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A43, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 8am July 23 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, between Brackley and Towcester, carriageway closures, lane closures and event signage for an event at Silverstone.

• A5, from 8am July 23 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Old Stratford, temporary event signing for an event at Silverstone.

• A43, from 8pm July 25 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Brackley, carriageway, lay by and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound, Brackley, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm July 25 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, Great Billing to M1, junction 15, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Idverde.

• A5, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A5, from 9am July 26 to 5.30pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 18 Danes Way and Danesway to Kilsby Railway Bridge, Lane and mobile lane closures due to horticulture works.

• A5, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Weedon, mobile lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9.30am July 27 to 3.30pm July 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Danes way, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• A43, from 9.30am August 1 to 3.30pm August 8, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 southbound, Hulcote, Lay by closure for works being undertaken on behalf of Anglian Water.