Motorists have 33 road closures to avoid on major routes across the West Northamptonshire area this week with delays of up to half-an-hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows 15 closures already in place on the M1, M40 and major A roads aare expected to carry on this week:

• A43, from 8pm May 16 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to junction 15a (M1), carriageway, lane closures and layby closures due to reconstruction works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways has a long list of spots where overnight road closures could affect journeys in and around Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

• A43, from 8am June 16 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, between Brackley and Towcester, carriageway closures, lane closures and event signage for an event at Silverstone.

• A5, from 8am June 16 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Old Stratford, temporary event signing for an event at Silverstone.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am July 30 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes, speed restriction and diversion route due to construction works (smart Motorways), diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (smart Motorways).

■ Another 18 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 9.30am June 20 to 3.30pm June 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to Danes way, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, diversion route due to works on behalf of Kier.

• A5, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, temporary traffic signals for works by Anglian Water.

• A5, from 9am June 21 to 5pm June 22, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Danes Way, mobile lane closures due to horticulture works.

• A14, from 8pm June 22 to 4am June 23, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 9pm June 22 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction 2, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9pm June 23 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Watford Gap, traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• M40, from 9pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A14, from 8pm June 25 to 4am June 26, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 westbound, junction 1 to M1, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 9am June 27 to 4pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Potterspury, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 9pm June 27 to 4am June 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Croughton, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A43, from 10pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to M1, junction 15a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm June 28 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Kilsby, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm June 29 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Earls Barton, Lane closure due to routine maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Pattishall, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Gigaclear.

• M40, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11, Hard shoulder closure for communication works.

• M40, from 8pm July 2 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11, exit slip road closure for communication works, diversion via National Highways network.

• M40, from 9pm July 2 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.