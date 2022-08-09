Drivers have 36 road closures to avoid on the National Highways network across West Northamptonshire this week. This latest works list shows 16 closures already in place are expected to continue affecting journeys with delays of up to half-an-hour:

• A43, from 8am July 23 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, between Brackley and Towcester, carriageway closures, lane closures and event signage for an event at Silverstone.

• A5, from 8am July 23 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Old Stratford, temporary event signing for an event at Silverstone.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are warned to be aware of a number of closures on main routes through West Northamptonshire this week

• M1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 5pm August 26 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm July 25 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Towcester to Brackley, carriageway, lay by and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes, speed restriction and diversion route due to construction works (Smart Motorways), diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (Smart Motorways).

And a further 20 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A43, from 8.30am August 8 to 3.30pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): A43 northbound and southbound, Brackley to Syersham, diversion route due to works on behalf of Northamptonshire Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 southbound, Pottesbury to Old Stratford, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A14, from 8pm August 8 to 6am September 6, moderate delays (10-30 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, junction1 to junction 3, entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures due to electrical works, diversion route on National Highways and local authority network.

• M40, from 9pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, Watford Gap to junction 17, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A45, from 8pm August 9 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Earls Barton, slip road, Lay-By and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8am August 10 to 4pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound and westbound, Thurlaston to junction 17 (M1), mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closures for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure for communication works.

• A45, from 8pm August 15 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound, Barnes Meadow to A43 junction, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm August 15 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A45, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 16, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, junction 15 (M1) to Wootton, diversion route due to works on county council network.

• A14, from 8pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 westbound, Kelmarsh, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A43, from 9.30pm August 16 to 6am August 18, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 10 and return northbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 18 to 6am August 20, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, junction 10, exit slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am August 20 to midday, August 21, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of WPD.

• M40, from 9pm August 22 to 6am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 southbound, diversion route, From, junction 11 to junction 10 and return northbound to junction 11.

• M40, from 9.30pm August 22 to 6am August 24, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 12, Lane closure for maintenance works.