“It doesn’t matter what bit of road you go on around Daventry. You constantly have to swerve to avoid potholes”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents voiced their complaints about the “huge” and “dangerous” pothole in Daventry after a motorist made a post on the Facebook community group “to warn people of the danger.”

On January 3, Ian Wright, from Daventry, was driving down Welton Road towards the Lang Farm roundabout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian said: “I knew there was a pothole there. It’s been there for a number of weeks. It wasn’t as bad as it was on that day.

Jack Newman took a picture of the pothole in Welton Road on December 29.

“There was traffic coming towards me. I swerved to avoid it, which pushed me over. Luckily, I didn't hit the curve on my side.”

Shortly after, Ian made a post on the Facebook community group to inform the residents to exercise caution in the vicinity of the place.

He said: “The pothole was huge. It was on the side of the road. As traffic went over it, it got bigger and bigger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It just makes me so angry about the state of the roads around Daventry. They're in a dreadful state, and that’s the sole purpose of why I posted there—to warn people of the danger.”

Several residents responded to Ian’s post, claiming that their cars had been damaged when they were driving over the same pothole.

Jack Newman, one of the residents, said that he had to replace a tyre on December 30 due to that “very deep” pothole.

Ian said: “I just think it’s a real shame that people have to find money for repairs to their cars, which a lot of people haven't got because of the way things are economically in the country."

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Ian, police made a "partial repair" on January 3 and covered the pothole with a traffic cone.

“It doesn’t matter what bit of road you go on around Daventry. You constantly have to swerve to avoid potholes. It’s just annoying. The roads are in a shocking state. You’re just grateful, whether it's a short journey or a long journey around Daventry, that your car is still in one piece.

“It’s an ongoing problem, and it has been for a number of years. It’s so dangerous. Someone is going to get seriously hurt, whether they are on a push bike, motorbike, or cars coming together,” said Ian.

Several individuals claimed in the comments section of Ian's post that they had reported the pothole to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) a few weeks prior and were informed that it would be mended within the next 26 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A WNC spokesperson said: “WNC and Kier have been made aware of defects in this area, and have carried out emergency temporary repairs. The conditions have since worsened and inspectors are in the process of carrying out visits to both areas in order to review the defects, in line with the programme of work.”

A WNC spokesperson said that further repairs are set to be carried out this week.

Ian said: “I’ve driven past it. There’s still a pothole there. It’s just a shame.”

People can report road defects via the West Northamptonshire Council website.