Reminder to use caution on county’s roads as more snow expected this afternoon, say Northamptonshire Police

With more snow expected across Northamptonshire this afternoon (Friday, March 2), and sub-zero temperatures forecast to continue into the weekend, police are reminding motorists to use caution while out and about on the county’s roads.

At this time there are no problems on the county’s strategic road network. However, there are some localised issues on minor roads and motorists are reminded of the importance of driving to the conditions they find themselves in.

Superintendent Sean Bell from Northamptonshire Police said: “We continue to have some difficult driving conditions across the county and it’s important motorists are sensible and cautious while on the roads.

“If your journey is not essential, it would be advisable to delay your trip until the weather situation has improved.

“If you are venturing out, make sure you fully remove snow and ice from all your windows and that your lights are visible, and allow plenty of time for your journey.

“Please slow down and extend braking distances to make sure there is enough space between yourself and the vehicle in front, should you need to stop.”

Tips for driving in snow and ice:

Clear all windows of snow and ice before setting off

• Allow extra time for journeys and take warm clothes and drinks with you

• Make sure you have plenty of screen wash and fuel on board

• Slow down and increase braking distances

• Brake early and gently for junctions and bends

• Listen to your local radio station for updates on any traffic problems and change your route accordingly

Police and partner organisations across the county continue to liaise to monitor the impact the weather is having and a number of meetings have been held to ensure a co-ordinated response.

Supt Bell added: “Police and partners are sharing useful information about their services on social media, so please follow them to get their most recent updates.”