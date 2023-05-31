Railway strikes to affect train journeys in and out of Northamptonshire this week

More strikes on the railways will significantly affect train journeys in and out of Northamptonshire this week.

Members of the ASLEF union are walking out on Wednesday (May 31), as well as on Saturday (June 3). The RMT union is also taking industrial action on Friday (June 2).

A total of three days of strikes will mean disruptions of the railway for the rest of the week and the weekend. Although trains will run on Thursday (June 1) and Sunday (June 4), there may be knock-on effects, so passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Rail strikes will affect services in Northamptonshire this week.

Both East Midlands Railway – serving Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby stations – and London Northwestern Railway – operating at Northampton and Long Buckby stations – will be affected by the strikes.

On Wednesday and Saturday, there are no services at all from any of the five Northamptonshire stations, which will affect Manchester United and Manchester City fans travelling to Wembley for the FA Cup final on Saturday.

On Friday there will be limited services on both lines and passengers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Why are train workers striking?

The latest strikes come after days of action earlier in the month, plus even more going back nearly a year. RMT says no new proposals have been formulated since the last industrial action and ASLEF announced the end of May strikes at the same time as the earlier ones.

The ASLEF union says most of the drivers have not had a pay increase at all since 2019, with inflation still more than 10 percent and the cost of living crisis, the unions says “this is not acceptable”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The Government is once again not allowing the Rail Delivery Group to make an improved offer that we can consider.

"Therefore, we have to pursue our industrial campaign to win a negotiated settlement on jobs, pay and conditions.

"Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away.”

