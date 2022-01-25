Queues on M1 and A45 heading towards to Northampton following reports of crash and animals on road

Drivers facing delays getting to work on Tuesday morning

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:43 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 8:44 am

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M1 and A45 around Northampton on Tuesday morning (January 25).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sensors show queues on Nene Valley Way heading towards the town centre and Brackmills from the motorway after reports of a crash at just after 8am.

And the M1 is also slow southbound following reports of animals on the road, leading to tailbacks on the A45 southbound.

There are queues on the M1 and A45 heading towards Northampton on Tuesday morning
A45NorthamptonDrivers