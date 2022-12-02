News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queues build as vehicle fire blocks two lanes northbound on M1 near Northampton

National Highways warns of congestion through rush hour

By Kevin Nicholls
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 8:40am
Traffic cameras showed traffic gridlocked on the M1 northbound on Friday morning as a vehicle fire blocked two lanes near Northampton
Traffic cameras showed traffic gridlocked on the M1 northbound on Friday morning as a vehicle fire blocked two lanes near Northampton

A vehicle fire has closed two lanes on the M1 northbound near Northampton during rush-hour on Friday morning (December 2).

National Highways is warning of severe delays for traffic between junction 16 and junction 18 until around 10am.

An update at 7.45am reported queues easing southbound from junction 14 after recovery was completed following an earlier crash.

Northampton