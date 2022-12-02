Queues build as vehicle fire blocks two lanes northbound on M1 near Northampton
National Highways warns of congestion through rush hour
A vehicle fire has closed two lanes on the M1 northbound near Northampton during rush-hour on Friday morning (December 2).
National Highways is warning of severe delays for traffic between junction 16 and junction 18 until around 10am.
An update at 7.45am reported queues easing southbound from junction 14 after recovery was completed following an earlier crash.