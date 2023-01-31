Police reveal more information about M1 collision in Northamptonshire as appeal for witnesses launched

A car collided with the central reservation, which caused a lorry to end up in a ditch on the M1 this morning (Tuesday, January 31), police have confirmed.

The incident happened between Junction 16 and Junction 17 for Kilsby at around 3.30am and involved a car and a LGV. The driver of the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The scene of the collision on the M1 northbound. Photo: Motorway Cameras.

Now Northamptonshire Police has revealed further details about the incident as officers appeal for witnesses.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “At about 3.30am, a grey Citroen C1 car travelling northbound between junctions 16 and 17, had for reasons unknown collided with the central barrier. This caused the vehicle to cross the carriageway and collide with the hard shoulder barrier.

“A red MANN light goods vehicle (LGV) then collided with the car before hitting the barrier on the hard shoulder and coming to rest in the ditch.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Citroen car – a man in his 20s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The driver of the lorry – a man in his 40s – sustained minor injuries.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000061997.

