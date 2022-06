Drivers on the M1 are being warned to expect severe delays southbound near Northampton after an overturned vehicle partially blocked the motorway on Wednesday lunchtime (June 8).

National Highways reported the incident has closed two lanes near junction 15 adding that traffic is tailing back past junction 15A with 40-minute hold-ups which are expected to carry on growing for the next couple of hours.

Traffic is also heavier than usual on the A45 westbound as vehicles struggle to join the motorway.

