Northamptonshire country road closed in both directions following two vehicle collision

A country road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions following a two vehicle collision.

The A361 between Daventry and Ashby St Ledgers is closed this afternoon (Wednesday October 2).

Northamptonshire Police officers are on the scene and are warning drivers to find alternative routes.

A Northamptonshire Police post on X said: “We're currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the #A361 between #Daventry and Ashby St Ledgers. The road is closed in both directions and drivers are asked to find alternative routes. Thank you for your patience while we respond.”

