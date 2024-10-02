Northamptonshire country road closed in both directions following two vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A country road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions following a two vehicle collision.
Northamptonshire Police officers are on the scene and are warning drivers to find alternative routes.
A Northamptonshire Police post on X said: “We're currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the #A361 between #Daventry and Ashby St Ledgers. The road is closed in both directions and drivers are asked to find alternative routes. Thank you for your patience while we respond.”
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.