Northamptonshire A45 blocked after woman in her 80s injured in two-vehicle smash

The A45 is blocked north of Daventry while crash investigations get under way

A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash closed the A45 in Northamptonshire.

Police confirmed the woman was in a car which rolled after colliding with a transport vehicle approximately five miles north of Daventry at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Crash investigators are continuing to work at the scene, between The Boathouse pub, near Braunston, and the Willoughby turn off.

Warwicskhire Police said the woman driver in her 80s was taken to University Hospital Coventry although the extent of her injuries were unknown.