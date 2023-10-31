Northampton to Market Harborough Railway reopening - Positive Ministerial Reply

Following on from the successful public meeting held in Northampton in September, the growing campaign for reopening the Northampton to Market Harborough Railway received a major boost this week.

In answer to a Parliamentary question tabled by Mr Andrew Lewer MP for Northampton South, the Rail Minister Mr Huw Merriman MP, gave the following reply on 25th Oct 2023.

'On behalf of sub-national transport body England's Economic Heartland, Network Rail previously prepared a feasibility study into reinstating a railway connection between the West Coast Main Line at Northampton and the Midland Main Line at Market Harborough. I encourage him to engage with England's Economic Heartland further on this'.

The English Regional Transport Association supports updating of this 2020 study, whose interim published findings not only clearly state full reopening is feasible, but also that tail journey time between Northampton to Leicester, presently 90 or minutes would be cut to under 35 minutes. Reopening would also provide an east-west link of wider national importance.

Andrew Lewer MP for Northampton South

'Given the ongoing growing public concerns about endemic poor air quality in Northampton, it is vitally important for future generations that this rail link is fully considered as part of a wider transport remit.' said Mr Richard Pill, CEO of the ERTA.