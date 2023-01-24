No trains from any Northamptonshire stations on two days next week as strikes continue

RMT members on strike outside Northampton Railway Station on Wednesday (January 4).

There will be no trains in or out of any Northamptonshire stations on two days next week as strikes continue.

Aslef - The Train Drivers’ Union - confirmed on January 17 its members will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday February 1 and 24 hours on Friday February 3. On the same day, RMT also confirmed its members would strike on February 1 and 3.

Train operators have now confirmed that no trains will run on these days.

All trains running through Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough will be cancelled.

Will Rogers, managing director at East Midlands Railway (EMR), said: "As a result of strike action being taken by members of the ASLEF union and the RMT union we are not able to run any services on Wednesday, February 1, and Friday, February 3.

"Customers with an Advance, Off-peak or Anytime ticket who are affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including, Tuesday, February 7. Customers can also travel on an alternate date or get a refund. More details are on our website."

Trains from Northampton and Long Buckby are also cancelled. The operator also says services on Thursday (February 2) and Saturday (February 4) may also be affected.

A statement on London Northwestern Railway’s (LNWR) website says: “The Associated Society of Locomotive Steam Enginemen and Firemen (ASLEF) union have announced industrial action.

“As a result, London Northwestern Railway services will not operate on these dates. Services on Thursday February 2, 2023 and Saturday February 4, 2023 may also be impacted.”

Why are train drivers striking?

Both Aslef and RMT unions will be striking over a continued dispute with the Government about pay and conditions.

Aslef rejected a proposal – that was not the result of negotiation - and was made following the week of strikes at the beginning of January.

Mick Whelan general secretary of Aslef said: “The proposal is not and could not ever be acceptable but we are willing to engage in further discussions within the process that we previously agreed.”

Mr Whelan added: “Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10 percent, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable.

“Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation.

“That is the way – and the only way – to end this dispute.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch added: "Our negotiations will continue with the rail operators to create a package on jobs, conditions and pay that can be offered to our members."

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “It’s disappointing our fair and affordable offer, which would take average driver base salaries from £60,000 to nearly £65,000 by the end of 2023 pay awards, wasn’t put to the Aslef members.

“With taxpayers still funding up to an extra £175 million a month to make up the shortfall in revenue post-Covid, it provided a significant salary uplift while bringing in long overdue, common-sense reforms that would mean more reliable services for passengers.”

