Nine major resurfacing works scheduled for summer months across West Northamptonshire
A number of major resurfacing works are scheduled for the summer months across West Northamptonshire.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced a list of nine major resurfacing schemes, planned for the warmer, drier months.
The council says these schemes will be carried out in addition to essential road repairs and maintenance. WNC say it will, alongside its highways partner, Kier, carry out various projects including road resurfacing, patching, improving surface drainage systems, enhancing green spaces and increasing biodiversity, cleaning gullies and emergency repairs.
Nine locations where resurfacing works will take place
- Yardley Gobion - A508 Northampton
- Daventry - Long March Roundabout
- West Haddon - Northampton Road
- Brackley - Radstone Road
- Blisworth - Stoke Road (3533)
- Northampton - A5123 Towcester Road
- Northampton - A508 London Road
- Northampton - A508 Harborough Road
- Everdon - Farthingstone Road
The council says over the years “there has been a gradual decline in road conditions due to available budgets and funding not being able to keep up”. It says it is now prioritising essential work, alongside a “comprehensive maintenance plan for the year”. However, adverse weather conditions, including record rainfall since October, have hindered schedules.
Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of WNC, said: “We understand people’s frustration with the current condition of the roads, and we apologise for this.
"Maintaining our roads is a significant task, especially during the wet and cold winter months. Therefore, spring through to autumn is when we can undertake most of the necessary work.
“It’s a real challenge for all councils to balance competing priorities with our limited budgets. We allocate £26 million annually across our road and transport services, but this only stretches so far. Resurfacing all roads in West Northants would cost approximately £250 million, while our total budget for running all services, including supporting vulnerable children and adults, is just over £400 million per year.”
This comes after the rise of ‘Daventry Banksie’ who has been highlighting the state of the roads around the town, on a national scale.
The council says further information and a full rundown of schemes for the year ahead will be listed in the annual plan, which they say will be published “shortly”.
