New community bus route 52 from West Haddon to Daventry

Following the success of the Haddon Hopper shopper bus service, non-profit operator CommMiniBus made the decision to establish Service 52 as a response to the growing demand and a desire to provide a more regular, timetabled service. Departing from West Haddon, the route will traverse through Guilsborough, Coton, Ravensthorpe, and Long Buckby, offering a weekly link to the railway station and Daventry town.

Service 52 offers a hail and ride service at rural communities, where passengers can flag down the bus anywhere along the route, eliminating the need for walking all the way to the designated bus stops. This ensures that even those in remote locations can access essential transport links with ease.

Notably, passengers will no longer be required to pre-book their journeys, streamlining the process. Bus passes are accepted on this service and the single fare is capped at £2 until the end of 2024.

Ka Chun Li, the Founder and Director of CommMiniBus, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion of services, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce Service 52, building upon the success of the Haddon Hopper service. This initiative represents our commitment to serving the needs of rural communities and fostering greater connectivity for everyone."

While service 52 will cater to passengers traveling to Daventry, the existing Haddon Hopper service will continue to operate. Passengers from Guilsborough, Coton, Ravensthorpe, Teeton, Holdenby, East Haddon, Watford, and West Haddon are welcomed to join our trip to Rugby (Elliot's Fields) on the 4th Thursday of every month. Plans are underway to gradually increase the number of trips to additional destinations to suit the needs of different passengers.

Passengers eager to experience the convenience of service 52 can find more information on CommMiniBus’s website at cmbus.org/52. Bookings are no longer required, and individuals can simply board the bus at their convenience.