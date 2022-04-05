West Northamptonshire's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week — and one is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 16 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, Lane closure due to survey works.

Road closures could add up to half-an-hour to journeys in West Northamptonshire during the next few days

• M1, from 8pm October 11 2021 to 6am April 30 2022, moderate delays (10-30 mins): M1/M6 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 4am May 4, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, Naseby to Rothwell, Layby, slip roads and lane closures with diversion route due to maintenance works.

• A14, from 1pm April 1 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A14 eastbound and westbound, M6 to Naseby, slip road, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 2021 to 6am May 6 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), carriageway, slip road, layby and lane closures with speed restriction due to carriageway improvement works.

• A5, from 9.30am March 11 to 3.30pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, DIRFT to Gibbet roundabout, carriageway closures, narrow lanes and speed restrictions for works being undertaken on behalf of DIRFT.

• A43, from 8pm April 12 2021 to 6am November 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): A45 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 15, carriageway, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to works on behalf of WInvic.

• M45, from 12.48am May 6 2017 to midnight, November 4 2022, slight delays (under 10 mins): M45 eastbound, Dunchurch to junction 17 (M1), 24/7 hard shoulder closure due to bridge repairs.

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, Hartwell to junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm October 18 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16 to junction 17, carriageway, lane closures and 24 hour hard shoulder closures with narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm November 19 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 and A43 northbound and southbound, junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restrictions due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm December 3 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 / M45 northbound and southbound, junction 17 to junction 18, carriageway and lane closures due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• A43, from 9pm October 17 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 15 to junction 15a, carriageway, lane closures, 24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 10pm December 4 2018 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, J15a to junction 16, carriageway,lane closures,24 hour narrow lanes and speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

• M1, from 9pm January 7 2019 to 6am December 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 16, carriageway closures, lane closures and 24 hour narrow lanes with a speed restriction due to construction works (SMART Motorways).

■ Another seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 19 to junction 17, Lane closure due to works on behalf of Telent.

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 Towcester, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8am April 5 to 6pm April 13, slight delays (under 10 mins): A5 northbound and southbound, Weedon to M1, junction 18, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 southbound, junction 18, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M40, from 9pm April 9 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 mins): M40 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 mins): M1 northbound, junction 18 to junction 19, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Telent NRTS.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.