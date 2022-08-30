Multi vehicle collision causing delays on M1 in Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers on the M1 in Northamptonshire are experiencing delays this afternoon (August 30) following a multi vehicle collision.

The incident on the southbound carriageway between junction 17 and junction 16 is causing around 20 minutes of delays, according to National Highways.

The agency tweeted: “There are delays of around 20 minutes on approach, please allow extra time for your journey and have a safe journey.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This happened at about 12.40pm and involved multiple vehicles. Two people have suffered minor injuries.”

UPDATE:

All lanes have now reopened. Traffic will take time to clear.