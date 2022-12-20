Multi-vehicle collision blocks A14 between M1 and Kettering heading into rush hour

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A14 eastbound between the M1 and Kettering following a multi-vehicle collision early on Tuesday morning (December 20).

An update from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue at 6.35am said the carriageway is closed between junction 1 for Welford and junction 2 at Kelmarsh. A spokesman added: “Please avoid the area while the emergency services attend to the incident.” There has been no information issued regarding injuries or how many vehicles are involved.