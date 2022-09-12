Mourners heading from Northamptonshire to see the Queen lying in state are being urged to plan their journeys carefully.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to pay their respects in person at Westminster Hall in central London from 5pm on Wednesday (September 14) until the funeral on Monday.

Police expect a "hugely complex" operation with airport-style security as mourners are expected to queue for several hours, including overnight, to pay their respects to the Queen.

Princess Anne will accompany the Queen's coffin on its journey from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands are expected to travel by rail from stations at Northampton, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough and train companies say they expect services to be extremely busy.

A spokesman for East Midlands Railway said: “We are working with the rail industry to enable members of the public to pay their respects.

“We will provide further information and updates via our website over the coming hours and days.”

Rail unions have postponed strikes planned for this week which would have brought lines into London to a standstill.

Since the death of Her Majesty on Thursday (September 8), King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as the new monarch and plans are being put in place for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Queen’s coffin is expected to be flown from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt at 6pm on Tuesday, accompanied by the Queen’s only daughter Princess Anne.

It will then travel by hearse to Buckingham Palace in London, where people will line the streets to watch it pass.