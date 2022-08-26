Motorists advised to avoid stretch of A45 following serious collision in Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 is partially blocked southbound past Northampton

Motorists are being asked to avoid a stretch of the A45 in Northamptonshire this morning (August 26) following a serious collision.

The road between Daventry and Braunston will be closed until further notice following an incident involving three vehicles at around 5.45am.

A team from the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is in attendance at the scene.