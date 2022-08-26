Motorists advised to avoid stretch of A45 following serious collision in Northamptonshire
The incident, between Daventry and Braunston, involved three vehicles and happened at around 5.45am this morning (August 26)
Motorists are being asked to avoid a stretch of the A45 in Northamptonshire this morning (August 26) following a serious collision.
The road between Daventry and Braunston will be closed until further notice following an incident involving three vehicles at around 5.45am.
A team from the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is in attendance at the scene.
There will be more information on this incident to follow.