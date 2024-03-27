Major stretch of A43 in Northamptonshire set for 12-hour closure after serious incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy stretch of dual carriageway in Northamptonshire was forced to close overnight leaving motorists trapped in their vehicles.

At around 12.30am this morning (Wednesday March 27) the A43 between Brackley and Towcester was closed by emergency services on scene in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said at 12.52am: “The road is likely to be closed throughout the night, and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.”

The busy route is expected to close until at least midday

National Highways thanked motorists who were trapped in the northern closure and said at 3.50am that officers would start to turn the traffic around shortly.

At 5.40am Highways East Midlands said: “The A43 remains closed north between A413 (Silverstone) and the A413 (Whittlebury) and south between the A5 (Towcester) and Whittlebury due to a serious collision.

“Traffic caught within the northbound is being released.

“The road is expected to be closed until at least midday.”

UPDATE: Northamptonshire Police posted on X at just before 10am confirming that the road remains closed.

