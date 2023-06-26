News you can trust since 1869
Major road in Northamptonshire closed in both directions following serious collision

Drivers urged to avoid the area
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:03 BST

A major road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a serious collision.

The A5 is closed between the A45 for Daventry and the A361 for Kilsby.

National Highways tweeted about the closure just before 3.15pm today (Monday June 26).

The A5 is closed in both directions.The A5 is closed in both directions.
The authority says Northamptonshire Police is in attendance and a diversion route is being worked on.

Drivers are warned of delays are urged to avoid the area, where possible.

Northamptonshire Police says the road is expected to reopen shortly.

More to follow.

