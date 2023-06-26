Major road in Northamptonshire closed in both directions following serious collision
Drivers urged to avoid the area
A major road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a serious collision.
Advertisement
Advertisement
National Highways tweeted about the closure just before 3.15pm today (Monday June 26).
The authority says Northamptonshire Police is in attendance and a diversion route is being worked on.
Drivers are warned of delays are urged to avoid the area, where possible.
Northamptonshire Police says the road is expected to reopen shortly.
More to follow.